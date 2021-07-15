Friday, July 16, 2021
HomeWire ReportsWatch: Bus Driver, District Sued After 2015 Student Dragging Incident
Wire Reports

Watch: Bus Driver, District Sued After 2015 Student Dragging Incident

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
Screenshot of video aired by WAVE in Louisville, Kentucky of a student dragging incident during a route.
Screenshot of video aired by WAVE in Louisville, Kentucky of a student dragging incident during a route.

Newly released video shows footage of a 6-year-old student being dragged by her school bus. School bus driver Melinda Sanders and Jefferson County School District in Louisville, Kentucky are both being sued for negligence, reported WPSD Local 6.

The 6-year-old girl was gravely injured when her school bag got caught in the bus loading door, and the driver didn’t notice. The child was dragged more than 1,000 feet.

The video shows the student stuck between the double doors, as she did not have enough time to unload from the bus before it started moving. Her attempt to run failed, causing her to stumble and ultimately become injured. The child, who was identified only as A.R., suffered severe nerve damage and PTSD, as she had to undergo multiple surgeries, The Wave 3 News reported.

Sanders was fired following the incident in 2015. She is being accused of breaking 16 rules that school bus drivers must follow. Sanders reportedly wishes she could go back to that day, but attorneys state that the most critical time is when children get on and off the bus.

Sanders’ trial began on Tuesday, and the video is expected to be presented during it.

Watch the video.

Related: Students Injured After SUV Crashes into Florida School Bus
Related: WATCH: Motorist Runs Over School Bus Driver in Road Rage Incident
Related: Watch: Rhode Island Nine-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped After Stepping Off School Bus
Related: Minnesota State Patrol: School Bus Stop Arm Safety Educational Video

Previous articleSummer School Lessons
Next articleHow to Choose the Right Electric Bus Charging Solution for Your District

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

July 2021

This issue of School Transportation News contains articles on fleet electrification, stop-arm technology, the transition from 3G to to...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2021

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Are you anticipating a mechanic shortage at your school district/bus company?
46 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.