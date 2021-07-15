Watch: Bus Driver, District Sued After 2015 Student Dragging Incident

Newly released video shows footage of a 6-year-old student being dragged by her school bus. School bus driver Melinda Sanders and Jefferson County School District in Louisville, Kentucky are both being sued for negligence, reported WPSD Local 6.

The 6-year-old girl was gravely injured when her school bag got caught in the bus loading door, and the driver didn’t notice. The child was dragged more than 1,000 feet.

The video shows the student stuck between the double doors, as she did not have enough time to unload from the bus before it started moving. Her attempt to run failed, causing her to stumble and ultimately become injured. The child, who was identified only as A.R., suffered severe nerve damage and PTSD, as she had to undergo multiple surgeries, The Wave 3 News reported.

Sanders was fired following the incident in 2015. She is being accused of breaking 16 rules that school bus drivers must follow. Sanders reportedly wishes she could go back to that day, but attorneys state that the most critical time is when children get on and off the bus.

Sanders’ trial began on Tuesday, and the video is expected to be presented during it.

Watch the video.

Related: Students Injured After SUV Crashes into Florida School Bus

Related: WATCH: Motorist Runs Over School Bus Driver in Road Rage Incident

Related: Watch: Rhode Island Nine-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped After Stepping Off School Bus

Related: Minnesota State Patrol: School Bus Stop Arm Safety Educational Video