Maryland Parents Alarmed By Man Wielding Assault Rifle at School Bus Stop

A man has been regularly spotted carrying an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle at a school bus stop in Severn, Maryland, and parents are not happy, reported WBALTV News.

Severn Elementary School parents have complained about the man, J’den McAdory, who reportedly for the past three weeks has displayed the firearm while students are dropped off.

One parent, Michael Haley said via the article his family had guns growing up, but he’s been driving his three kids home from school using a different route recently, so they do not have to see the man standing there.

“They train to hide if this thing [rifle] enters their school, and it’s right there,” stated Haley. “How can it not give them anxiety?”

McAdory reportedly told news reporters his intent is not to scare parents or children but rather to protest recent gun control measures.

Anne Arundel County Police Maryland law allows McAdory to have the rifle in plain sight and that officers are in the area to help ease the growing concerns of students and parents.

However, Severn parents do not want their kids walking by someone holding a firearm every time they leave their bus stop.

Severn Elementary School Principal Isaphine Smith reportedly sent a letter notifying parents that police are increasing their presence in the vicinity of the school’s bus stops to help alleviate fear and anxiety.

According to the article, McAdory came to an agreement with school officials to no longer publicly protest during school pick-up or drop-off times.

