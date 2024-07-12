Michigan School Bus Crash Results in Bus Driver, Students Injured

A Michigan school bus transporting 11 students with special needs hydroplaned and crashed into a semi-truck on Wednesday morning, reported CBS News.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m., when a Jackson County Intermediate school bus hydroplaned causing the driver to lose control before crashing into a semi-truck.

Michigan State Police troopers and Blackman Township officers who responded to the scene said via the article that once the semi-truck was struck, it hit the median wall and the bus rolled on its side.

According to the news report, there was a bus attendant and 11 students with special needs on board the bus along with the bus driver. Three students and the bus driver were reportedly injured and taken to a local hospital. Their current condition is unknown.

The Michigan Stet Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division will reportedly inspect the bus and the semi-truck on Thursday as both the wet road and speed seemed to be factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Related: Michigan Student with Special Needs Forgotten, Left on School Bus

Related: Michigan Student Left on School Bus for Hours

Related: Rhode Island School Bus Crash Leaves 8 Injured

Related: School Bus Driver, 3 Children Killed in Illinois School Bus Crash