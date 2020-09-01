Tuesday, September 1, 2020
Home Wire Reports Michigan School Bus Driver Concerned About Returning to Work During Pandemic
Wire Reports

Michigan School Bus Driver Concerned About Returning to Work During Pandemic

By Ruth Newton
photo courtesy of North Babylon Union Free School District.

The beginning of the school year has arrived for the students attending Portage Public Schools in Michigan, located 57 miles south of Grand Rapids, and Valerie Glasscock is feeling anxious about returning for her ninth year as a school bus driver for the district, reported WWMT.

Glasscock wonders if the students will adhere to the rules regarding social distancing.

“There’s no way to socially distance 50 children on a bus, let alone 70 which is the potential,” she told WWMT.“Are they going to keep their masks on? Are they going to be rebellious and say ‘I’m not going to wear my mask today?’ There [are] lots of concerns on that end as well.”

Glasscock also says she is a caretaker for her grandmother and voiced her concerns about exposing a family member to the virus, which is reportedly shared by many other drivers in the district.

The West Michigan district is offering in-person learning options despite the COVID-19 pandemic and has seen at least four drivers leave this school year because of pandemic related concerns.

Portage school district will be providing masks for bus drivers, hand sanitizer on school buses, and regular sanitation of frequently touched areas. The drivers will also be required to create seating charts for the students on their route so that if a student does test positive for the virus any contact can be traced.

Despite the measures and guidelines that have been implemented to provide a safer return for students, Glasscock says she is concerned that it won’t be enough to stop the spread of the virus.

Previous articleNorth Carolina Focuses on Student Connectivity Amid Virtual Learning
Next articleUpdate: Texas Student Hit By Truck After Stepping Out of School Bus

RELATED ARTICLES

Wire Reports

Update: Texas Student Hit By Truck After Stepping Out of School Bus

Editor's note: An original headline erroneously reported that the student was killed. The student was hospitalized with injuries and was in stable condition at...
Read more
Wire Reports

Montana School District Faces Transportation Difficulties with CDC Guidelines

The 2020-2021 school year is presenting a whole new set of unprecedented challenges, and while there have been many innovative solutions, NBC Montana reported...
Read more
Wire Reports

Indiana School District Unveils New Revolutionary Technology in School Buses

DeKalb Central United School District in Indiana is making headlines with an advanced initiative that includes new safety and clean energy features for its...
Read more
Wire Reports

Florida County Releases Guidelines to Prepare for Safer Return to School

As the world prepares to start a new school year amid a global pandemic, local school districts are doing their best to ensure that...
Read more
Wire Reports

Georgia School Bus Crash Sends Six Students to the Hospital

Despite many school buses remaining parked during virtual learning, some are still in operation and road safety remains paramount. A box truck rear-ended a...
Read more
Wire Reports

Suffolk Transportation Steps up School Bus Safety Protocols, Long Islanders Still Concerned

A poll conducted by News12 Long Island on Aug. 10, found that 62 percent of respondents don’t believe it will be safe for students...
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

September 2020

This month’s issue features articles on school bus technology and how it plays a role amid the new coronavirus...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Does your school district or bus company allow hand sanitizer on the bus?
0 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.