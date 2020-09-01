Wednesday, September 2, 2020
Home Wire Reports Update: Texas Student Hit By Truck After Stepping Out of School Bus
Wire Reports

Update: Texas Student Hit By Truck After Stepping Out of School Bus

By Ruth Newton
Stop sign on school bus

Editor’s note: An original headline erroneously reported that the student was killed. The student was hospitalized with injuries and was in stable condition at this report, according to KDHN News. STN regrets the error.

A student who attended Killeen Independent School District, located north of Austin, Texas, was hit by a truck while crossing the street in front of a school bus, ABC 25 reported.


The Killeen police department is investigating the incident that occurred on Aug. 31, which was reportedly the first day of the new school year.

The middle school student, who remains unidentified at this writing, was airlifted to the hospital following the crash. Early reports indicated that there will be a formal investigation conducted.

The incident prompted Killeen ISD to remind drivers of the federal and state laws that prohibit vehicles from passing school buses that have the stop sign extended and/or flashing red lights on, as well as requiring a speed reduction when a school bus’s yellow lights are flashing, indicating an upcoming stop where children will be exiting or boarding the bus.

 

Previous articleMichigan School Bus Driver Concerned About Returning to Work During Pandemic
Next articleDoes your school district or bus company allow hand sanitizer on the bus?

RELATED ARTICLES

Wire Reports

Michigan School Bus Driver Concerned About Returning to Work During Pandemic

The beginning of the school year has arrived for the students attending Portage Public Schools in Michigan, located 57 miles south of Grand Rapids,...
Read more
Wire Reports

Montana School District Faces Transportation Difficulties with CDC Guidelines

The 2020-2021 school year is presenting a whole new set of unprecedented challenges, and while there have been many innovative solutions, NBC Montana reported...
Read more
Wire Reports

Indiana School District Unveils New Revolutionary Technology in School Buses

DeKalb Central United School District in Indiana is making headlines with an advanced initiative that includes new safety and clean energy features for its...
Read more
Wire Reports

Florida County Releases Guidelines to Prepare for Safer Return to School

As the world prepares to start a new school year amid a global pandemic, local school districts are doing their best to ensure that...
Read more
Wire Reports

Georgia School Bus Crash Sends Six Students to the Hospital

Despite many school buses remaining parked during virtual learning, some are still in operation and road safety remains paramount. A box truck rear-ended a...
Read more
Wire Reports

Suffolk Transportation Steps up School Bus Safety Protocols, Long Islanders Still Concerned

A poll conducted by News12 Long Island on Aug. 10, found that 62 percent of respondents don’t believe it will be safe for students...
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

September 2020

This month’s issue features articles on school bus technology and how it plays a role amid the new coronavirus...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Does your school district or bus company allow hand sanitizer on the bus?
0 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.