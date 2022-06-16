Pennsylvania School Bus Driver Retires After 32 Years

A school bus driver from Oley Valley School District in Pennsylvania took her last ride on Thursday after 32 years of driving school buses, reported WFMZ News.

Denise George reportedly started driving buses in order to spend more time with her son, who she also drove to school.

George said a lot of things have changed over the last three decades. Although she has some mixed feelings, she is ready to move on.

She will now reportedly spend more time traveling.

