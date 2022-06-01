San Antonio Bus Drivers Honor Victims of Uvalde Shooting

School bus drivers at Northside Independent School District in Texas honored and memorialized the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, reported KSAT News.

The shooting occurred lastTuesday, when an armed 18-year-old entered the school and opened fire, killing 19 children and two teachers.

On Saturday morning, bus drivers from the Paul Taylor Field House in San Antonio formed a heart with their school buses. Meanwhile, other drivers gathered in a formation to spell out “Uvalde” to show their support for the local community.

