Mississippi School Districts to Use More Electric Buses on the Road

More electric vehicles are anticipated to be seen on the road, particularly near schools in Mississippi, reported WCBI News.

A Columbus company is reportedly leading the charge, stating that this growing concept is important as gas prices continue to rise and at times fall.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently gave students opportunities to ride on the wheels of electric school buses, through its Clean School Bus Program.

According to the news article, the CCSBP has already awarded $36 million dollars to Mississippi for the zero-emission vehicles.

However, while federal grants are helping school districts with the purchase prices, many reportedly do not plan to completely get rid of their diesel school buses.

The idea is to allow some districts to replace some of their older vehicles with electric school buses.

The EPA’s clean school rebates has already allocated $1 billion in funding and in the coming spring there is an additional one billion dollars that will be released and an additional billion at the end of the year.

Some advantages of these electric buses, as reported on, are that they do not have any high gas costs, they include lower maintenance costs, and safety mechanisms.

