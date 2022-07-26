Missouri Family Saves $2,000 a Month Living in Converted School Bus

A family of seven from Missouri ditched their conventional lifestyle to travel around the U.S. in a converted school bus, reported Newsweek.Com.

Anna and Michael Roberts from Kansas City, Missouri, purchased the 40-foot, 1995 model-year school bus in November 2019 for $3,500, with the goal of transforming it into a mobile home for themselves and their five children.

A year later, the family set off on their trip while also deciding to homeschool their kids. According to the article, the Roberts stated that they have saved $1,500 to $2,000 every month on house bills, despite rising fuel prices.

Anna stated how the new lifestyle has changed the family’s mindset on how few possessions are really needed.

She continued to add how the thought of being free to travel and go wherever they wanted was incredible. She said the minimal living teaches her and Michael’s children to be more mindful of what they spend, and how much water and energy they use.

The family also uses solar energy and are able to park for free on Bureau of Land Management land as well as take advantage of other free options, the majority of the time.

Related: Virginia High School Students Create Solution to Bus Driver Shortage Plus Win $6,500

Related: Tell Me You’re Secure Without Telling Me You’re Secure

Related: Colorado Senate Approves $5.5M to Improve School Bus Safety

Related: The Importance of Creating a Safety Plan Is Executing It