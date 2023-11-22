Former Indiana School Bus Driver Charged After Passing Stopped Bus

A former Shenandoah Schools bus driver has been charged with illegally passing a stopped school bus that was picking up students, reported Fox 59.

The incident reportedly occurred on Sept. 25, when Thomas Case was driving a school bus eastbound on State Road 236. He allegedly passed another school bus that was stopped and had its stop arm extended and red lights flashing while loading two children near an intersection.

According to the news report, a warrant was issued for Case’s arrest on Nov. 14 and authorities confirmed that he was no longer employed by Shenandoah School.

Middletown police officers arrested Case on Nov. 17, and he was charged with one count of passing a school bus when its arm signal is extended, a Class A misdemeanor.

Middletown Police Department said that since the incident additional patrols during school hours follow buses to help deter and observe any violations.

