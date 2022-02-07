Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Nova Scotia Manager Helps Save School Bus Driver Suffering Stroke

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

Selena Ellis, assistant general manager of the Halifax division of National Passenger Services, helped save a school bus driver who was having a stroke, reported CBC News.

Ellis was reportedly working dispatch for the day and keeping track of the bus drivers reporting for their shifts when she noticed one driver had not shown up for work.

This driver was usually on time, so Ellis called him. According to the article, the driver answered the phone but was not speaking clearly and was uable to answer any questions asked.

As Ellis had previous health care experience, she recognized the signs of a stroke and called 911.

Emergency services were dispatched to the bus driver’s home and Ellis found out later that her instinct had been correct.

The bus driver was reportedly taken to the hospital and his condition is stable.

