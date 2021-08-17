Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Colorado School Bus Driver Shortage Increases Amid In-Person Classes

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

If the school bus driver shortage was a problem before the pandemic in Colorado, it is at a critical level now, reported The Denver Post.

Albert Samora, executive director of transportation for Denver Public Schools, shared that the state of school busing in the worst shape he has ever seen in his 18-year career.

Not only are school budgets tighter than usual across the state but political views on masking and vaccine requirements have caused division. Districts are also facing attrition as current bus drivers are quitting and the pool of applicants for prospective drivers is smaller.

Aside from Denver, multiple other districts across Colorado are facing the same problems. Colorado Springs School District 11 and Douglas County School District are having the same driver shortage complications.

The Denver Post reported that Samora stated it is not a money issue but rather retiring drivers, some for medical reasons and others for personal or political reasons, like protesting masks or vaccination requirements.

Masks will be required on Denver Public School buses and on school grounds. However, drivers for Colorado Springs District will operate similarly, but masks will not be required in school buildings.

