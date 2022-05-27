Four Indiana Juveniles Apprehended for Allegedly Pointing Gun at School Bus

Police in Avon, Indiana, are investigating an incident involving four juveniles who allegedly pointed a gun at a school bus on Thursday afternoon, reported WTHR News.

According to a spokesperson for Avon Community Schools, the suspects pointed what appeared to be a gun at a school bus carrying seventh and eighth graders.

Avon police officers responded after the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department received reports that juveniles were pointing a firearm in the neighborhood.

According to deputies, they spotted the suspected vehicle and engaged in a brief pursuit that came to an end when the vehicle crashed near U.S. 36 and Dan Jones Road.

The suspects reportedly ran from the crashed vehicle and one of them was taken into custody by deputies. The other three ran towards an apartment complex, where they were found minutes later and apprehended by police.

Police said no shots were fired, no one was injured, and all students on board the bus were safe.

Related: New York Woman Accused of Pointing Gun at School Bus

Related: Minnesota School Bus Drivers Concerned After Gun-Related Incident

Related: Virginia Student Brings Handgun on School Bus

Related: North Carolina Teen Shot While Waiting for School Bus