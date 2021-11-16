Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Several School Districts Nationwide Close Due to Staff Shortages

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
Amid school personnel shortage several school districts nationwide were forced to close their doors last week on Friday, reported NewsBreak.

Seattle School Districts reported their closure on Nov. 12 because it stated it does not have adequate personnel. On the other hand, Bellevue School District near the Seattle also announced their schools will be closed Friday due to staffing shortages.

Some solutions like combining classes, that have been reportedly helpful in the past, cannot be executed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Meanwhile, school districts within the Denver area are also reportedly cancelling classes or switching to online courses because of shortages.

Denver used to have about 1,200 substitutes but that pool has turned into 400 these past few years. School Districts are continuing to struggle with hiring nurses and bus drivers in addition to substitute teachers.

Chicago school districts also decided to cancel all their classes on Friday in an attempt to boost COVID-19 vaccination among students.

The district allegedly sent parents a letter last week announcing their one-day closure on Friday for “Vaccination Awareness Day.”

While some school districts have established a day of return, others are still debating whether they will return to school or stay online until further notice.

