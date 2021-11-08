Colorado Teenager Kayaks to School Amid Bus Driver Shortage

Due to the current school bus driver shortage, a seventh-grader in Colorado took the matter of getting to and from school into his own hands, reported WMTW News.

Like many other schools across the nation, Josh Smith’s school district is facing a school bus driver shortage. So Josh, who reportedly stated he tired of calling or texting his parents for permission to ride the bus, decided to try something new.

Jason Smith said his 13-year-old son asked if he could kayak to school. He reportedly stated how important it was to support his son’s idea, being that it was outside his comfort zone.

The news of Josh’s kayak commute spread sparked interest throughout his community. And the teenager already has his next mode of school transportation lined up for when the weather gets cold. He plans to cross-country ski.

