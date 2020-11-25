Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Wire Reports

South Carolina Eighth Grader Dies After Seizure on School Bus

By Ruth Newton

A 13-year-old student in Piedmont, South Carolina, located northwest of Columbia, died after having a seizure on a school bus, reported WYFF 4.

Kirsten Volzka, a Wren Middle School student, was reportedly riding the school bus that her grandmother was driving on Nov. 16 when the incident occurred.

Jane Harrison, assistant superintendent for Anderson School District One, said that Volzka had a pre-existing heart condition that caused her to go into cardiac arrest. She was reportedly oxygen-deprived for 25 minutes before experiencing a seizure.

The Herald Sun reported that first responders attempted to resuscitate Volzka before taking her to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, where she was put on life support. Volzka died at the hospital on Nov. 20.

Volzka’s mother, Kayla Kelley, told WYFF 4 that Kirsten was, “Just so happy and was just so full of life. She wants the world to be a better place, she wants us all to be closer and love each other and take in the things that are important and spend time with each other.”

WYFF 4 reported that Volzka’s name was spelled out on the school fence following her death. There are plans for a memorial service to be announced at a later date.

