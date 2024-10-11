Saturday, October 12, 2024
Wire Reports

Texas Grandmother Receives Birthday Greetings from School Bus Riders

By Ruth Ashmore

Students on board a Lindsey, Texas, school bus made a special stop to celebrate an elderly community member, reported KXII.

Elvira Flusche told local news reporters that she enjoys waving to the students as they drive by on the school bus every day. She was not expecting the bus to stop on Monday morning so the students could sing happy birthday to her.

Flusche said she loves children and that her four kids, 11 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and 31 great-great grandchildren are what keep her going. She continued that the students’ gesture was wonderful and made her very happy.

The school bus driver, Carolyn Snuggs, told reporters that the students were looking forward to singing and now want to do it every day.

