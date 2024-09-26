Colorado School Bus Gives Students Experience in the Food Industry

A school bus at Cherry Creek Innovation Campus in Colorado has been transformed into a culinary program classroom.

According to the school district, the Campus CrEATions program launched this month. The bus was donated to the district, and the Tuchman Family Foundation that supports K-12 innovation donated $110,000 to remove the seats and replace them with all food truck essentials. The result was a full conversion it into a commercial kitchen on four wheels.

According to local news reports, the students cook up and serve breakfast and lunch to their classmates, teachers and others every day. They charge $5 to $6 for each meal and work in an assembly line to put the orders together. The aim of this experience is to teach students real world skills.

The creation is the work of Mile High Custom Food Trucks. The company detailed the school bus’ transformation to food truck with a video on its YouTube channel. Viewers are introduced to the bus’ equipment list, which includes a 100-pound propane tank mounted under the tank, a 12-foot Type 1 NSF approved hood with speed control, and a 12,000-watt Cummins diesel generator connected to the bus fuel tank.

The generator is connected to the diesel line tank. Additionally, the cooking equipment is propane, it has a water inlet to connect a hose and get fresh water, along with LED lights on the inside and outside of the bus.

Additional equipment include, stainless steel cooking wall and throughout, aluminum diamond plate floor, twin fan exhaust system, twin 6-foot service windows with awning door, self closing doors with bug screen, fire suppression, three compartment sink, 20-gallon water heater, 40-gallon fresh water tank mounted under the truck that can be filled easily, 50-gallon water tank mounted under the bus, chef base, two pan steam table, 48-inch sandwich prep, 24-inch stand up refrigerator, 24-inch stand up freezer, 48-inch grill, and twin burner stove.

The district is reportedly planning to take the food bus to an event called STEAM-a-Palooza on Sept. 28 and then to high school football games.

