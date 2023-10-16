Monday, October 16, 2023
Wire Reports

Man Armed with Machete Tries to Enter North Carolina School Bus

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

A man armed with a machete tried to enter a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus after arguing with the driver in an alleged road rage incident, reported WBTV News.

According to the news report, the man got out of his vehicle and approached the school bus on Thursday at approximately 6:30 a.m., wielding a machete and started arguing with the driver.

Police say the incident might have been a result of a possible road rage. During the argument, the man tried to force his way onto the bus via the loading door before leaving the area.

The school district confirmed via the news report that there were no Myers Park High School students on board the bus at the time of the incident.

The man reportedly did not enter the bus, police were called immediately, and the man whose identity is not known at this time, left the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the authorities.

