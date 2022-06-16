Thursday, June 16, 2022
Advertisement
HomeWire ReportsTexas Student Transportation Leader Goes the Extra Mile
Wire Reports

Texas Student Transportation Leader Goes the Extra Mile

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
File photo of a school bus backing up in a transportation yard. Another bus struck and killed a 62-year-old school bus driver on Feb. 5, 2018.

Keith Kaup, the transportation director for Pearland Independent School District and director of Region 4 for the National Association for Pupil Transportation, said driving a bus route is not just a job but a calling, reported ABC News.

Keith Kaup

According to the news report, Kaup stated that as long as he has the opportunity, he will remain in the school transportation industry.

His original career plan was to become a math teacher. However, after he started driving a school bus to earn extra money, he fell in love with the job.

As a transportation director, Kaup starts his day at 5:15 a.m. He opens the Pearland ISD bus shop and makes sure every bus route is covered that day. If not, he proceeds to cover the bus routes himself.

Pearland ISD Executive Director of Human Resources Sundie Dahlkamp referred to Kaup as an integral part of the district. Adding that what makes Kaup really special is that he always goes the extra mile.

Kaup added via the article that riding a school bus every morning helps to set the tone for student’s entire day.

Pearland ISD will be offering a job fair for anyone interested in driving bus routes on June 11 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Pearland High School.

Related: New Texas Middle School Named After 40-Year School Bus Driver
Related: (STN Podcast E100) Our 100th Episode! Texas District Conquers Driver Shortage
Related: Pennsylvania School Bus Driver Retires After 32 Years
Related: School Districts Offer Full Benefit Packages to Compete for Bus Drivers

Previous articleNational Express Donates Bus to Pennco Tech Trade School in New Jersey for Vital Hands-On Training for Students

RELATED ARTICLES

Advertisement

Digital Editions

June 2022

Read this month's issue for articles on zero-emission school buses, onboard Wi-Fi, keeping the focus on safety, how to...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2022

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Are you increasing school bus driver safety training due to more violent events in the community?
60 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.