Texas Student Transportation Leader Goes the Extra Mile

Keith Kaup, the transportation director for Pearland Independent School District and director of Region 4 for the National Association for Pupil Transportation, said driving a bus route is not just a job but a calling, reported ABC News.

According to the news report, Kaup stated that as long as he has the opportunity, he will remain in the school transportation industry.

His original career plan was to become a math teacher. However, after he started driving a school bus to earn extra money, he fell in love with the job.

As a transportation director, Kaup starts his day at 5:15 a.m. He opens the Pearland ISD bus shop and makes sure every bus route is covered that day. If not, he proceeds to cover the bus routes himself.

Pearland ISD Executive Director of Human Resources Sundie Dahlkamp referred to Kaup as an integral part of the district. Adding that what makes Kaup really special is that he always goes the extra mile.

Kaup added via the article that riding a school bus every morning helps to set the tone for student’s entire day.

Pearland ISD will be offering a job fair for anyone interested in driving bus routes on June 11 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Pearland High School.

