Thursday, June 30, 2022
Advertisement
HomeWire ReportsVirginia School Bus Garage Burns Down Day After Finalizing New Lease
Wire Reports

Virginia School Bus Garage Burns Down Day After Finalizing New Lease

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
Stock photo.

One day after finalizing its annual lease on a property in Chamberlayne Parkway, Richmond Public School’s maintenance garage was destroyed in a massive fire, reported ABC 8 News.

According to the Richmond Fire Department (RFD), the blaze broke out Wednesday morning. Authorities received calls at approximately 6:27 a.m. local time reporting a structure fire and heavy smoke.

The fire department arrived three minutes later at the scene. There was reportedly an individual in the building at the time who was able to exit on their own.

RFD Public Information Manager Amy Vu said via the article a working fire was declared. A second alarm was sounded due to the size of the fire.

Vu said the fire was marked under control at approximately 7:37 a.m. about an hour after it was reported.

An investigation is being conducted to determine how and where the fire started. According to Cory Webb, a witness who was working nearby and called 911, three explosions were heard. He also stated that both fire and smoke were coming out of the building.

RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras confirmed that both oxygen and diesel tanks along with acetylene were inside the garage when the fire occurred.

Kamras said the school division has leased the property on Chamberlayne Parkway for approximately 20 years and its annual lease was just finalized on Tuesday, just hours before the fire broke out.

The loss of buses, tools and other equipment is insured by the district’s insurance company. However, the property will be taken care of by its owner. Meanwhile, the district will find another garage to do their repairs as quickly as possible.

Related: Florida School Bus Caught on Fire, No Injuries
Related: GreenPower to Take Possession of West Virginia Manufacturing Facility in August 2022
Related: Update: Cause of New Hampshire School Bus Terminal Fire Under Investigation
Related: New York School Bus Driver Saves People from Burning Home

Previous articleCongressional Members Advocate for Better Health Insurance for School Bus Employees

RELATED ARTICLES

Advertisement

Digital Editions

June 2022

Read this month's issue for articles on zero-emission school buses, onboard Wi-Fi, keeping the focus on safety, how to...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2022

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Are you increasing school bus driver safety training due to more violent events in the community?
77 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.