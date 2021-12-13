Virginia School District Looks to Install Wi-Fi on School Buses

Upgrades on Shenandoah County Public Schools buses began in an effort to provide Wi-Fi for students on board, reported WHSV 3.

According to the news report, by mid-December all 114 Shenandoah County Public Schools buses in Virginia (SCPS) should be equipped with Wi-Fi technology.

Director of Network Services for SCPS Dough Culler said Wi-Fi would be convenient, especially for students that spend over an hour on the bus and can utilize that time to get some homework done before getting home.

SCPS was reportedly awarded nearly $400,000 in funding by the Federal Communication Commission’s Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) program. The money covers the equipment, installation, and one year of internet service for each bus.

The ECF is a $7.17 billion program that is part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and helps schools and libraries close the gap for students who currently lack necessary Internet access or devices they need to connect.

Culler said it will cost around $400 and $500 per bus for the school year in the future. The wireless network will mirror the school’s network, so student Chromebooks can connect automatically, and the internet will be filtered to block inappropriate content.

