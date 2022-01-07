Minnesota School Bus Service Disrupted Amid COVID Outbreak

With COVID-19 cases increasing daily, the school bus driver shortage continues to worsen. Minneapolis and St. Paul School districts are asking parents to start planning alternative transportation for students, reported MPR News.

St. Paul School District reported that its schools are expecting shortages and cancellations, made worse by people getting sick with COVID-19 through the remainder of the school year. Hence, it reportedly asked parents to make plans for their children as bus routes may be canceled due to shortages.

Chief Operations Officer Jackie Turner encouraged families to check their My Bus app daily to see if their bus route times have changed or canceled.

District leaders stated they will announce decisions about their schools with families on Friday about whether schools will remain open for in-person learning.

The districts reportedly apologized for the disruption and said parents with questions about the situation can contact their school directly.

