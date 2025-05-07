Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Wire Reports

Washington School Bus Driver Fatally Injured During Crash

By Merari Acevedo

A Lynden School District bus driver in Lyden Washington, died following a traffic incident, reported KPUG News.

The incident occurred May 1, when the school bus driven by Annette Lyon collided with a white SUV just before 8 a.m.

According to the news report, there were no students on board the bus or involved in the crash. Lyon had been with the district since 2021.

Police said via the article that the SUV driver was sent to a local hospital with unknown injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage is being asked to contact authorities.

Previous article
Blue Bird Reports Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Results; Beats Second Quarter Guidance With Record Result; Reaffirms 2025 Guidance and Long-Term Outlook

