Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin TikTok Twitter Youtube
Advertisement
HomeWire ReportsWest Virginia School Hosts Mock Bus Crash
Wire Reports

West Virginia School Hosts Mock Bus Crash

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
FIle photo of a crash test of a school bus.
FIle photo of a crash test of a school bus.

Student transporters at Lincoln County Schools in West Virginia, alongside the Hamlin Volunteer Fire Department, Duval Volunteer Fire Department and Lincoln Emergency Services, created a mock bus crash to practice their response, reported WSAZ 3.

The mock bus crash reportedly took place on Oct. 29, with local EMS, fire departments and real people acting out the crash.

Peggy Stone, transportation director for Lincoln County Schools, told local news reporters that she believes it was a wonderful learning experience for everyone.

Jimmy Lacy, state director of transportation at the West Virginia Department of Education, also told local news reporters that “this does not happen often but in case of emergency when it actually does, it’s good for the first responders, even the bus drivers and the community to know how and what is going to happen in that situation.”

Advertisement

These types of mock crashes and drills should be encouraged so the community and first responders can know what to expect and how to act if an emergency occurs.

Related: West Virginia Teen Loses Leg After After School Bus Crash
Related: West Virginia Students Hospitalized After School Bus Crash
Related: Rhode Island School Bus Crash Leaves 8 Injured
Related: Iowa Crash Test Identifies Limits of Protection in School Bus Compartmentalization

Previous article
Zonar Debuts New Zonar Together User Conference Experience, Unveils New Innovations

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

November 2024

Meet the 2024 Transportation Director of the Year, Craig Beaver, director of transportation at Beaverton School District in Oregon....

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2024

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Does your state require school bus evacuation training for students with disabilities and special needs?
59 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.