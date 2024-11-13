West Virginia School Hosts Mock Bus Crash

Student transporters at Lincoln County Schools in West Virginia, alongside the Hamlin Volunteer Fire Department, Duval Volunteer Fire Department and Lincoln Emergency Services, created a mock bus crash to practice their response, reported WSAZ 3.

The mock bus crash reportedly took place on Oct. 29, with local EMS, fire departments and real people acting out the crash.

Peggy Stone, transportation director for Lincoln County Schools, told local news reporters that she believes it was a wonderful learning experience for everyone.

Jimmy Lacy, state director of transportation at the West Virginia Department of Education, also told local news reporters that “this does not happen often but in case of emergency when it actually does, it’s good for the first responders, even the bus drivers and the community to know how and what is going to happen in that situation.”

These types of mock crashes and drills should be encouraged so the community and first responders can know what to expect and how to act if an emergency occurs.

