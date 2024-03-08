West Virginia Students Hospitalized After School Bus Crash

A crash in Calhoun County, West Virginia resulted in the school bus driver being arrested for DUI and multiple Calhoun Middle and High school students in the hospital, reported 13 News.

The incident reportedly occurred Monday at around 6 p.m. along South Calhoun Highway, while the school bus was transporting 19 students between the ages of 11 and 18.

According to the news report, the school bus rolled over, injuring more than a dozen students on board. However, details on the specifics of the crash are unclear.

Police stated via the article that the school bus driver, identified as 54-year-old Jeffery Brannon, was on the school bus yelling and aggressive when officers arrived at the scene. Troopers smelled alcohol on Brannon’s breath, and he was taken into custody.

A preliminary blood alcohol test reportedly showed a readout of .161 percent and a second test showed blood alcohol levels to be .127 percent.

Following the crash, multiple students were reportedly transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Three remain hospitalized, and their current condition is unknown.

Brannon is being held at the Central Regional Jail on a $250,000 bond. He is being charged with three counts of DUI causing Bodily Injury and three counts of Child Neglect resulting in Serious Injury. More charges are reportedly expected. He is due back in court on March 14.

The crash remains under investigation.

Related: West Virginia School Bus Driver Downed 6-Pack Before Driving 50 Students

Related: West Virginia Student Struck by Vehicle

Related: New Jersey School Bus Driver Arrested for DUI

Related: Vermont School Bus Driver Arrested Due to Crash on Suspicion of DUI