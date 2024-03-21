West Virginia Teen Loses Leg After After School Bus Crash

As STN previously reported, a Calhoun County school bus driver in West Virginia was accused of drunk driving while transporting students and causing a rollover crash on March 4. Weeks later, a 14-year-old rider injured had his leg amputated, reported Miami Herald News.

According to the news report, 54-year-old Jeffery Brannon faces charged of child neglect and driving under the influence. Brannon reportedly drove a school bus with 19 students on board while drunk and caused a rollover crash.

State troopers stated via the article that Brannon was yelling and acting aggressive when officers arrived at the scene.

Three students were taken to the hospital but over a dozen in all were hurt. However, one of the students hospitalized, 14-year-old Kevin Wilson, was rushed to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery.

The article states that the teen has undergone several surgeries due to his injury to address blood clots and other complications. On Tuesday, Miranda Castro, Wilson’s aunt, shared on social media that boy’s leg was not improving and there were additional complications. Wilson’s leg was amputated as a result.

Related: Vermont School Bus Driver Arrested Due to Crash on Suspicion of DUI

Related: New Jersey School Bus Driver Arrested for DUI

Related: Florida School Bus Driver Faces DUI, Felony Child Neglect Charges

Related: West Virginia Students Hospitalized After School Bus Crash