Thursday, February 15, 2024
New Jersey School Bus Driver Arrested for DUI

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
Police officer holds breathalyzer device.
Stock image.

A Hermas Simmons Elementary school bus driver in New Jersey is facing multiple charges after she was caught driving under the influence, reported NBC 10.

The incident reportedly occurred last week Friday morning, when Clayton Police Department received a tip that a school bus driver may have been driving while intoxicated.

Police officers were able to locate the bus and the driver, who was identified as Suzanne Storms, 48, from Williamstown, New Jersey. She was transporting 23 elementary school students at the time of the incident.

According to the news report, Storms failed the field sobriety test at the scene and was taken into custody. She was reportedly charged with DUI, endangering the welfare of a child, and numerous traffic summonses.

According to industry consultant Dick Fischer, who keeps track of news reports on traffic crashes and school bus drivers, 14 drivers had been arrested for driving while intoxicated from the start of this school year through Feb. 9. Last school year, he logged 36 school bus drivers being arrested for similar crimes.

