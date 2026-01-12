Former Colorado School Bus Aide Pleads Guilty to Abusing At-Risk Students

A former Littleton Public Schools bus aide has pleaded guilty to multiple charges stemming from the abuse of at-risk students, including a nonverbal child with autism, after disturbing video evidence came to light, reported Fox 31.

Kiarra Jones reportedly accepted a plea agreement Jan. 5 that includes 10 counts of third-degree assault of an at-risk individual and two counts of child abuse. One additional charge was dismissed as part of the agreement. The case followed the release of a video in 2024 showing Jones punching and stomping on a nonverbal student while the child was riding a school bus to the Joshua School, which serves students on the autism spectrum.

Following the video’s release, additional families came forward with allegations the aide was abusing their children. The law firm representing three of those families said the abuse occurred over several months. Attorneys reported numerous warning signs, including behavioral changes and physical injuries such as unexplained bruises, scratches, a lost tooth, a broken toe, a black eye, and deep bruising on students’ bodies and feet.

“Each one of us have kids that get scared every time they see a school bus driving by,” said Kevin Yarbrough, the father of one of the students. “My son still walks with a limp from what she did to my kid, so this is going to be a lifelong process. There were obvious systemic failures, and we want more people to be held accountable.”

Attorneys for the families have alleged that Littleton Public Schools failed to protect the students, stating that district officials reviewed bus video footage in 2024 and concluded there was no cause for concern. Parents said they requested an investigation for months before action was taken.

“This should not have gone on as long as it did,” Yarbrough said. “We are going to make sure people are held accountable.”

Jones did not comment as she left the courtroom.

Jones had previously pleaded not guilty in August 2024 to 11 counts but reportedly accepted the plea agreement ahead of her scheduled trial, which was set to begin Monday. Sentencing is scheduled for March 18. According to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, each felony count carries a maximum sentence of 1.5 years in prison.

