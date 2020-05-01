    May 2020

    This month’s issue features articles about the coronavirus pandemic, the installation of lap/shoulder seatbelts, and mock casualty exercises, among other topics.

    Cover Story

    New Student Transportation Missions
    School bus drivers nationwide have switched their roles to a different type of service.

    Features

    Mock Casualty Exercises Meet Training Needs
    Transportation directors discuss the importance of working with governmental agencies and first responders to fill holes in school bus emergency response.

    Strapping In
    School districts across the U.S. adopt lap/shoulder seatbelt policies, Canadian provinces are also beginning pilot-programs to test the safety benefits of restraints in school buses.

    Eyes on the Inside
    Interior cameras provide insight into what is happening on the school bus, from both an operational and student management perspective.

    Expanding Student Safety Around the ‘Danger Zone’
    Technology is playing a role in preventing illegal passing incidents as well as increasing pedestrian safety during student pickups and drop-offs.

    Sections

    Feedback
    Online
    Trends in Evacuations
    Coronavirus Response in Photos
    Columns

    Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray
    Making Sense of the ‘New Normal’

    Thought Leader by Michael Dorn
    Getting the Buses Rolling After the Pandemic

    Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin
    You Don’t Miss Something Until It’s Taken Away

