This month’s issue features articles about the coronavirus pandemic, the installation of lap/shoulder seatbelts, and mock casualty exercises, among other topics.

Read the full May issue.

Cover Story

New Student Transportation Missions

School bus drivers nationwide have switched their roles to a different type of service.

Features

Mock Casualty Exercises Meet Training Needs

Transportation directors discuss the importance of working with governmental agencies and first responders to fill holes in school bus emergency response.

Strapping In

School districts across the U.S. adopt lap/shoulder seatbelt policies, Canadian provinces are also beginning pilot-programs to test the safety benefits of restraints in school buses.

Eyes on the Inside

Interior cameras provide insight into what is happening on the school bus, from both an operational and student management perspective.

Expanding Student Safety Around the ‘Danger Zone’

Technology is playing a role in preventing illegal passing incidents as well as increasing pedestrian safety during student pickups and drop-offs.

Sections

Feedback

Online

Trends in Evacuations

Coronavirus Response in Photos

Ad Index

Marketplace

Columns

Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray

Making Sense of the ‘New Normal’

Thought Leader by Michael Dorn

Getting the Buses Rolling After the Pandemic

Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin

You Don’t Miss Something Until It’s Taken Away