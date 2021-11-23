Monday, November 22, 2021
Rhode Island Students Build Bus Stop Shelter for Boy in Wheelchair

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

High school students constructed a shelter for a 5-year-old in a wheelchair to remain dry while waiting for his bus, reported WJAR.

The parents of 5-year-old Ryder Kilam parents push him outside to the end of their driveway each morning to wait for the school bus. When it rains, Kilam’s family had set up an umbrella to keep him dry, button it did not work well. So the family reached out to the community for help.

This message reached the construction technology class at Westerly High School. Dan McKena, who has been teaching this class for 27 years, and his students volunteered to use their skills to build a bus hut for Kilam.

For weeks, three of McKena’s classes worked together on the project. Home Depot reportedly donated approximately $300 worth of wood.

Former construction student and Westerly High School graduate Ryan Perrin volunteered to bring the bus hut over to the Kilam household. It was installed and Kilam has been using it ever since.

Kilam has not yet met the students who built the bus stop for him, However, the family said they are hoping he will have the opportunity to.

