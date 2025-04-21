Grandolfo Award Seeks Nominations, Winner to be Announced at STN EXPO West

A prestigious award that recognizes the exemplary work and service of an outstanding transportation professional who emphasizes safety for students with disabilities will be presented at the STN EXPO West Conference this July.

This will be the 19th year the award is presented, in honor of Peter J. Grandolfo, who passed away Jan. 22, 2006. Grandolfo was recognized during his lifetime for his dedicated work as a director of transportation for Chicago Public Schools, a school board member for 35 years, a National Association for Pupil Transportation board member, and local and national school bus trainer, bus supervisor, and router. The Grandolfo Award was established the year after Grandolfo’s death by Bill and Colette Paul, the founders of School Transportation News.

Linda Grandolfo, Peter’s widow, has continued to be a recognized part of STN conferences as the on-site registration manager.

“I am honored for the 19th year to present the Peter J. Grandolfo Memorial Award,” said Linda. “This award annually honors a school transportation professional, who goes above and beyond in their job duties on behalf of the nation’s schoolchildren, with a special emphasis on students with special needs. Peter’s passion was the safe transportation of our children in a yellow school bus. He worked and traveled tirelessly to educate and support this passion. Twenty years after his sudden passing in 2006, his legacy remains in the student transportation industry. Presenting this award annually in Reno is truly a highlight for me.”

The 2025 Grandolfo Award is sponsored by Q’Straint/Sure-Lok. Linda Grandolfo will announce the winner July 14 before the STN EXPO West keynote address by Jon Petz. Submit a nomination by May 9.

Save $100 on regular conference registration with Early Bird registration by June 6. STN EXPO West will be held July 11-16 in Reno, Nevada at the Peppermill Resort. Find registration and hotel details and stay tuned for updates on the conference agenda, exhibitor lists & unique experiences at stnexpo.com/west.

