The National Association of Pupil Transportation returned to its in-person conference following a hiatus amid COVID-19. The conference took place from Oct. 27 to Oct. 31 in Columbus, Ohio.

Related: NAPT Election Winners Make History

Related: NAPT Awards Student Transporters at Annual Conference

Related: NAPT’s McGee Hewitt Discusses Leadership at Annual Conference

Related: NAPT Session on Trust Evokes Positive Attendee Response