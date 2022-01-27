Thursday, January 27, 2022
Event News

TSD Conference Postponed Until November

By Ryan Gray
Adam Saenz, Ph.D., speaking during his keynote presentation “Mental Health First Aid on the School Bus,” on Nov. 20, 2021 during the Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special Needs (TSD) Conference.
Adam Saenz, Ph.D., speaking during his keynote presentation “Mental Health First Aid on the School Bus,” on Nov. 20, 2021 during the Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special Needs (TSD) Conference.

Organizations have become adept at changing plans on the fly during the new coronavirus reality. This statement is true for event planners as well, and the situation has only been made worse for those in the student transportation industry because of the bus driver shortage and COVID-19 pressures.

Citing an inability of many speakers and attendees to make it to Frisco, Texas, in March because of health and staffing concerns, especially after the 2021 conference was just held in November, STN Media Group obtained new dates from the Embassy Suites Dallas-Frisco Hotel and Convention Center on Thursday to move this year’s conference to Nov. 8-12. Editor’s note – STN Media Group is the owner of School Transportation News and TSD Conference.

“If COVID-19 has taught us anything it’s definitely the need for flexibility,” commented Tony Corpin, president and publisher of STN Media Group. “We are hopeful our world will continue to learn to better live with the coronavirus as well as school bus staff shortages that don’t appear to be going away soon if at all, and that we are approaching a time when we no longer need to move the dates of our conferences out of an abundance of caution. But for now, we feel this move puts us all—STN, speakers, attendees and exhibitors—in a better position to succeed and remain healthy at the same time.”

STN will provide more details on how the move affects activities such as the roadeo held at Frisco Independent School District, the Child Passenger Safety on School Buses eight-hour seminar approved by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the TSD Trade Show, and conference sessions at a later date.

Dates for STN EXPO Indianapolis, June 3-8, and STN EXPO Reno, July 15-20, remain unchanged by Thursday’s TSD Conference move.

