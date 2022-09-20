Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Iowa Student Hit by School Bus

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
File photo.

A middle school student was hit by a school bus in Bettendorf, Iowa, on Monday at approximately 7:30 a.m. while riding a bike, reported KWQC.

According to the article, the police stated that the middle school student was riding a bike at the school and cut in front of a school bus that was driving in the designated drop off lane.

The bus was reportedly able to stop, but still hit the student and the bike.

Police added that the student was observed by EMS at school and parents were contacted immediately. The identity of the student was not revealed.

The student sustained minor injuries and was able to attend class afterwards.

According to the police, no charges will be filed regarding this incident.

