9-year-old Boy Struck by SUV While Waiting for School Bus

A 9-year-old boy in Florida was seriously injured after being struck by an SUV while waiting for his school bus, reported News Press.

The crash reportedly happened around 7:15 a.m. on Aug. 23. Troopers stated that the SUV was parked on the southeast corner of an intersection also waiting for a school bus, while the child was sitting on the road edge directly in front of the SUV.

A school bus then arrived at that location and several children boarded the bus. However, the 9-year-old boy did not board the bus, as his designated bus had not arrived yet. The first school bus drove away.

According to the news report, the SUV proceeded to drive forward, the motorist apparently unaware that the child was seated on the ground in front of the vehicle.

Authorities confirmed that the SUV struck the child, then backed up and stopped. The boy was airlifted to a local hospital and then referred to a children’s hospital.

Robert Gannon, the child’s father, told local news reporters that his son had surgery for a fractured femur and is slowly recovering. The child also had numerous road rash scrapes across his body.

Related: Teen Struck, Killed by Kentucky School Bus

Related: New Jersey Teen in Critical Condition After Being Struck by Car

Related: Florida Student Killed After Crawling Under School Bus He Just Exited

Related: Florida Woman Convicted of 2021 Death of Girl at School Bus Stop