Tuesday, September 17, 2024
School Bus T-Bone Crash in Minnesota Injures 10 Students on Board

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

A motorist, school bus driver and nearly two dozen students were injured on Thursday after a school bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle in St. Louis County, Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol released a statement confirming a crash on Thursday between a St. Louis County School District school bus and a 2006 Toyota RAV4. The incident happened at the intersection of Highway 5 and Town Line Road, about 10 miles southeast of Hibbing in northern Minnesota.

According to authorities, the RAV4 driver sped through a stop sign and crashed into the school bus. The collision caused the school bus to roll over.

The crash report identified the driver of the RAV4 as a 19-year-old female, Svea Lynn Snickers. She sustained life-threatening injuries. The driver of the 2021 Blue Bird school bus was identified as a 52-year-old Shawn Allen Lindula. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The bus was transporting 21 students at the time of the incident, said the Hibbing Fire Department in a statement. All passengers on the bus were able to exit the bus on their own. Still, 10 students were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the rest were transported to their destination by Shubat Transportation Co.

St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay told local news reporters the vehicle “T-boned” the school bus, causing to roll onto its side.

