Thursday, December 19, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin TikTok Twitter Youtube
HomeWire ReportsNorth Carolina Students Injured After Gunshots Fired Outside School Bus
Wire Reports

North Carolina Students Injured After Gunshots Fired Outside School Bus

By Ruth Ashmore

A Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools bus was hit with gunfire, reported WCNC Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released a statement saying that the gunfire came from a drug-related dispute that occurred outside the school bus on Monday. The bus was not the intended target, police added. Two students from Albemarle Middle School were injured from glass broken by the gunfire, according to the police statement.

Police arrested 21-year-old Lamarius Ramel Anthony, who is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and felony possession of cocaine.

Local security guard Eyersol Belbuel was reportedly nearby when the shooting occurred and assisted the school bus driver in safely evacuating all the students.

Advertisement

Related: Teen Charged in Pennsylvania School Bus Shooting, 3 Others Wanted
Related: Texas Student Fires Gun on School Bus
Related: Arizona Student Found with Gun on School Bus

Previous article
California School Bus Transporting Students with Special Needs Involved in Crash
Next article
Durham School Services’ Team Members Spread Generosity and Warmth Across the United States This Holiday Season

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

November 2024

Meet the 2024 Transportation Director of the Year, Craig Beaver, director of transportation at Beaverton School District in Oregon....

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2024

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Does your operation provide staff with end of the year performance evaluations?
49 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.