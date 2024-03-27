California, Stellantis Partner to Further Reduce Emissions

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) and Chrysler parent company Stellantis are targeting further greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reductions from new light-duty vehicles and committing to zero-emission technology, including investments in charging infrastructure throughout the state.

The collaboration announced last week will reportedly avoid more than 10 million additional metric tons of GHG emissions beyond compliance with existing standards through model year 2026. Additionally, Stellantis will reportedly comply with sale requirements of California’s zero-emissions, light-duty vehicles through 2030, “even if CARB is unable to enforce its standards as a result of judicial or federal action,” a press release states.

According to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive order, California aims to have sales of new passenger vehicles and trucks be 100 percent zero-emissions by 2035, along with off-road vehicles and equipment, where feasible. Newsom signed legislation last year to also require all purchases of new school buses be zero emissions by 2035. Rural school districts obtain an extension.

Stellantis makes the Dodge RAM ProMaster chassis that some Type A school buses are built on, as well as the RAM 2500/3500/4500/5500. As previously reported, Forest River plans to leverage its relationship with Stellantis as well as with Ford and GM to provide chassis to the Collins Bus brand.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency also published a final rule last week to cut emissions from light-duty passenger and medium-duty vehicles, the latter being EPA’s new name for light-medium-duty vehicles that range from 8,501 pounds to 14,000 pounds gross vehicle weight rating and include the cutaway chassis for Type A school bus bodies.

Meanwhile, CARB said Stellantis will also extend its educational programs specifically to cover zero-emissions vehicles. The company will invest $4 million in the state of California to deploy public charging infrastructure in tribal areas and in federal, state, and county parks. It will also invest an additional $6 million in the 13 states that have adopted CARB’s greenhouse gas emissions standards for model years 2026 and 2030.

“The agreement with Stellantis is the latest example of California’s ongoing collaboration with vehicle manufacturers that improves public health, reduces climate pollution, and increases consumer options while providing a sure path forward toward a clean vehicle future,” the release adds. “Under the partnership, Stellantis has committed not to oppose California’s authority under the Clean Air Act for its greenhouse gas emissions and zero-emissions vehicle standards.”

Stellantis has also signed onto the Clean Trucks Partnership, announced in July, that aims to advance the development of zero-emission vehicles for the commercial trucking industry, which includes school buses. Other manufacturer partners include Cummins, Inc., Daimler Truck North America, Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, Hino Motors Limited, Inc., Isuzu Technical Center of America, Inc., Navistar, Inc., PACCAR Inc., Truck and Engine Manufacturers Association, and Volvo Group North America.