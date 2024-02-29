Thursday, February 29, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeGreen BusFederal Resources Available to Help Fleets Plan for School Bus Electrification
Green BusNews

Federal Resources Available to Help Fleets Plan for School Bus Electrification

By Ryan Gray
New construction in the Bayshore Central School District parking lot on Long Island, New York, to support electric school buses. (Photo courtesy of Richard Gallagher)
A 2021 photo showing construction in the Bayshore Central School District parking lot on Long Island, New York, to support electric school buses. (Photo courtesy of Richard Gallagher)

A new $5 million federal program aims to assist school districts with planning for the deployment of electric school buses across their fleets.

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation announced the Clean Bus Planning Awards for school buses and transit buses on Feb. 20.

State and local governments, public school districts and charter schools that operate school buses, and tribal governments, private bus contractors and national non-profit associations are eligible. But they don’t win funding. Instead, they will receive technical assistance resources from electrification experts.

“CBPA leverages federal funding to tackle the most challenging aspects of a fleet’s electrification transition and provides direct support to those who need it most,” added program lead Mike Jones in a statement.

Plans can include existing fleet baseline analysis, vehicle electrification feasibility analysis, infrastructure assessment and optimization strategy, procurement and project staging, financial analysis, emissions modeling, stakeholder analysis, workforce considerations, and a recommendation for next steps. The program also strives to set up student transporters for success in applying for U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Clean School Bus Program funds and other federal programs.

Selected applicants can also receive up to three years of assistance with actual electric school bus deployment.

The Clean Bus Planning Awards have a four-pronged approach to electrification. The program seeks to create a vision for deployment and rally unified support from decision makers, stakeholders, and constituents; coordinate internal and external project teams while reducing burden on overloaded fleet managers; establish realistic short-term and long-term targets that are supported by sound technical analysis; and serve as a foundation and reference point for day-to-day operations and zero-emission bus deployment.

Priority will be given to fleets that are recognized by the EPA Clean School Bus Program as domiciled or operating in disadvantaged communities or on tribal land recognized by and eligible for funding and services from the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Also eligible are fleets that are classified as domiciled or operating in disadvantaged community according to the Climate and Economic Justice Screening Tool.

Online applications are being accepted on a rolling basis.

Related: Report Finds Challenges to California Vehicle Electrification Plans
Related: (STN Podcast E50) New School Bus Rules: Nuances of Mask Mandates & Bus Electrification Plans
Related: School District Superintendents Dive into Fleet Electrification

Previous article
Georgia Student Injured After Jumping Out of Moving School Bus

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

February 2024

Learn more about Danger Zone safety and how to utilize the technology & training available to further student safety,...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2024

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

What would most increase student safety in the Danger Zone?
145 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.