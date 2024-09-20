Friday, September 20, 2024
Wire Reports

Pennsylvania Man Facing Charges for Unauthorized School Bus Entry

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
row of yellow school buses lined up in a parking lot
This content is brought to you by School Radio.

A Hagerstown man is facing a misdemeanor charge after he allegedly entered a Greencastle-Antrim School District school bus near the Pennsylvania-Maryland border to accuse elementary students of bullying, reported The Local News Authority.

The incident reportedly occurred on Sept. 11, when Richard Hillery boarded the school bus to “address” the primary school students on board about bullying another student.

According to the news report, the school bus driver told Hillery that he was trespassing, but the man did not care and continued to lecture the students before leaving.

Greencastle-Antrim School District Police reportedly interviewed the bus driver, who told authorities that she did not know who that man was. A surveillance video from the bus was taken by police after the incident.

According to the news report, it appears the suspect eventually left the school bus on his own his own and police later tracked him down.

Authorities then contacted Hillery, who argued with officers about his relation to students before admitting to being on the bus and acknowledging that he was told to exit multiple times. It is unclear if the man was related to any student on the bus. His preliminary court hearing is being scheduled and he is free awaiting that date.

