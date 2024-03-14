Florida Woman Convicted of 2021 Death of Girl at School Bus Stop

Arianna Colon was convicted of vehicular homicide for striking and killing 10-year-old Yaceny Berenice Rodriguez-Gonzalez in 2021, reported TC Palm.

According to the news report, the 25-year-old from Fort Pierce, Florida, resident was also convicted during a January trial of leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death of Rodriguez-Gonzalez that took place on Sept. 23, 2021.

The fatal crash reportedly occurred at 6:35 a.m., when Colon was traveling north in her Chevy Cruz on Oleander Ave. She struck Rodriguez-Gonzalez as she crossed Oleander to a school bus that was picking up students for Allapattah Flats K-8 school.

The child’s mother and younger brother were reportedly sitting in their vehicle at the bus stop and witnessed the crash.

Colon told jurors that she did not know she had hit Rodriguez-Gonzales until seeing news reports later that day. She turned herself in at the St. Lucie County Jail about 10 hours after the crash and was charged on Oct. 1, 2021.

The article states that Circuit Judge Michael Heisey imposed two 12-year sentences and ordered Colon to serve both terms at the same time. Following her release from prison, Colon is ordered to serve five years of probation.

Related: Florida Student Killed After Crawling Under School Bus He Just Exited

Related: Update: Florida Student on Bike Hit, Killed by School Bus

Related: New York School Bus Driver Charged After Fatal Hit and Run

Related: Florida Girl, 10, Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash at School Bus Stop