Saturday, August 1, 2020
Home Manufacturing IMMI Acquires School Bus Competitor SynTec Seating Solutions
ManufacturingNews

IMMI Acquires School Bus Competitor SynTec Seating Solutions

By Ryan Gray
The SynTec Seating Solutions building in High Point, North Carolina.
The SynTec Seating Solutions building in High Point, North Carolina.

IMMI announced it has acquired school bus seating and occupant restraint systems manufacturer SynTec Seating Solutions from Joyson Safety Systems. Financial terms were not disclosed.

IMMI executives met with SynTec employees at its facility in High Point, North Carolina on Friday. IMMI President Tom Anthony said the deal marks the beginning of “an exciting new chapter” for the company based in Westfield, Indiana. It manufactures the SafeGuard brand of school bus seating and occupant restraint systems as well as similar products for ambulances, commercial trucks, fire trucks, off-road, and passenger vehicles.

“Our team has worked hard to design the safest, highest quality seat on the market to protect our children,” Anthony added in a statement. “This acquisition helps to get us one step closer to the day that every child on every school bus will have a lap-shoulder belt when they’re traveling on our highways.”

SynTec seating and seatbelts are manufactured for Thomas Built Buses, while IMMI partners with IC Buses to offer the SafeGuard brand. IMMI recently announced it opened a new manufacturing plant located adjacent to the IC Bus plant in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

IMMI now also manufactures SynTec’s current product line out of the North Carolina plant. A company representative confirmed to School Transportation News that all SynTec employees are eligible to become IMMI employees, and effective on Friday the SynTec name will begin transitioning to IMMI SafeGuard.

IMMI CEO Larry Gray added that he expects a “smooth transition” as the company integrates the two brands. Meanwhile, Chad Blankenship, SynTec’s general manager, said that shared values between the two teams should result in products and customer service “at a greater scale.”

Related: Video Spotlight: IMMI/SafeGuard School Bus Crash Test Demonstration
Related: SafeGuard School Bus Crash Demo Kicks Off STN EXPO Indy
Related: BUS Act of 2020 Renews Nationwide Call for Seatbelts in School Buses

The employees at SynTec are now with their third company in less than a decade.

Takata USA, a division of Takata Corporation based in Japan, acquired SynTec when it took over M2K LLC in 2012. But within two years, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ordered Takata to recall all airbag systems across the U.S. because they could explode when deployed, causing serious injury or death in the process.

Takata recalled over 70 million vehicles nationwide. It is considered the largest recall in U.S. history. Federal regulators in 2015 fined the company $200 million. A federal grand jury indicted Takata executives Shinichi Tanaka, Hideo Nakajima and Tsuneo Chikaraishi in December 2016, and a month later federal prosecutors charged the men with fabricating test data to hide defects. The company also agreed to plead guilty to wire fraud charges and pay a fine of $1 billion.

As a result, Takata was forced to declare chapter 11 bankruptcy and dissolve in June 2017. Key Safety Systems, a Chinese-owned company headquartered in Michigan, bought all Takata assets including SynTec for $1.6 billion. The company was renamed Joyson Safety Systems, which continues to manufacture airbags, driver systems and seatbelts.

Previous articleCOVID-19 Puts New York State Education Budget Increase in Peril
Next articleBeyond Traditional LMR Radios to a Reliable School Bus Communication System

RELATED ARTICLES

Government

COVID-19 Puts New York State Education Budget Increase in Peril

Despite the New York state legislature approving the 2020-2021 budget in April with a slight increase in education funding, upwards of 20 percent could...
Read more
Operations

Safe Routes Organization Issues Guidance for Walking, Biking Programs During COVID-19

The Safe Routes to School Partnership released a 55-page guide that addresses canceling or amending safe walking and biking campaigns amid the increasing implementation...
Read more
Operations

Arkansas School District Remodels Transportation Department for COVID-19 Social Distancing

Besides updating school bus schedules and rerouting for the new school year, training driver staff on cleaning requirements, and establishing transportation procedures based on...
Read more
Operations

Alabama Governor Orders Most Students to Wear Masks

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey proclaimed that all students in grades 2 through 12 must wear face coverings as they aim to return to in-person...
Read more
Operations

California School Districts Prepare for Effects of Virtual Learning on Transportation

As many schools across the Golden State prepare for online education in the fall, transportation directors weigh the available options and make tough calls...
Read more
Special Needs

Experts Share COVID-19 Best Practices for School-Bus Child Safety Restraint Systems

One of the most popular School Transportation News webinars to date featured three school bus child passenger safety experts, who provided recommendations on balancing...
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

August 2020

This month’s issue features articles on school start-up and prepping fleets for the new school year, as well as...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.