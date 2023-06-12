Man Facing Charges Amid Routine Check at School Bus Garage

An East Tennessee man is facing charges after being discovered in a school bus garage trying to steal a driveshaft.

On June 12, a Claiborne County Schools bus driver and a mechanic stopped by their school bus garage in Tazewell to check on the district’s buses. During their check, they saw a man under a Ford dump truck owned by the school system.

The employees then called Tazewell police, and two officers soon arrived on the scene. Police then found Mark Sturgill from Blaine, Tennessee allegedly removing the vehicle’s driveshaft.

In a statement, the Tazewell Police Department said Sturgill first claimed he had a work order to remove the driveshaft. However, he later admitted that was not the case and that he was stealing the part.

Sturgill was arrested and charged with attempted theft of more than $1,000 and criminal trespassing. He was taken to the Claiborne County Jail.

