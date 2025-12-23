School Bus Driver Knits Beanies to Spread Warmth, Love in Oklahoma City

As winter settles over Oklahoma City, one school bus driver warms students one hand-knitted beanie at a time.

Tina Hutcherson, 63, drives for the Putnam City School District and has become a beloved figure among her students for a simple but heartfelt mission: Ensuring no child goes without a warm hat during the cold months. Her journey in student transportation began long before she ever picked up knitting needles.

She told School Transportation News that she started as a school bus driver in 2004. She had to take a small break in 2009 to care for her son but returned as a driver in 2013.

The idea of making hats came from what she witnessed each winter on her route.

“I know how cold it gets in Oklahoma, and I see some children who may not have coats, hats, etc., to keep them warm,” Hutcherson said, adding that a recent blanket giveaway inspired her to expand her efforts. “I didn’t want anyone to feel left out, so I decided to make all the students a stocking cap as well.”

Her process quickly became a collaboration with the very kids she serves. Instead of choosing colors herself, Hutcherson invites her students to design their own.

“I draw a picture of a hat and give it to the students to color over the weekend,” she said. “They bring it back to me, and I use their drawings as the design and color guide. Many of the students know exactly what colors they want.”

The project has grown far beyond her original plan.

“I’ve made about 50 or more hats so far,” she told STN. “When my middle schoolers heard about the elementary students getting hats, they asked for some too. So, I gave them hats right before Thanksgiving break.”

In addition to beanies for both elementary and middle schoolers, Hutcherson has also crocheted backpacks for students and hats for local military veterans.

The joy her students express makes every hour of work worth it.

“The kids get excited knowing they’re getting hats that morning,” she said. One student proudly wears his hat every day and makes sure Hutcherson sees it when he steps on the bus. She also received a stack of handmade thank-you cards from her elementary riders; gestures she treasures deeply.

More than warmth, Hutcherson said she hopes the children feel the intention behind each stitch.

“I hope they know I made it with love,” she said. That love, she believes, is what keeps her going. “I just love giving crochet and knitted projects to people who I feel need a little extra love. It’s my favorite hobby, and I love to put a smile on their faces!”.

Related: Student Transporters Celebrate Holiday Season

Related: Students in Alabama Collect Christmas Gift for Local Children

Related: Kentucky School Bus Driver Gifts Pajamas to Student Onboard Bus

Related: Kansas School Bus Drivers Deliver Christmas Gifts