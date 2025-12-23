Wisconsin Teen Injured After Being Struck by Pickup While Boarding School Bus

A 15-year-old was taken to a medical facility with minor injuries after being struck by a pickup truck while crossing the highway on their way to a school bus Monday morning, reported WBAY News.

According to the news report, deputies and EMS personnel responded to the incident around 7:23 a.m. Authorities said the school bus was stopped in the northbound lane with its flashing lights activated and stop arm extended, when the teen attempted was crossing the highway.

Investigators determined the teen was hit by a 2018 Ford F-150 traveling southbound. The truck was reportedly driven by a 59-year-old man from the Village of St. Nazianz.

The teen sustained minor injuries and was transported to a medical facility for treatment. A second bus from the Valders Bus Company was dispatched to the scene to transport the remaining students.

Police sited the pickup driver for failure to stop for a school bus and inattentive driving. The sheriff’s office said no additional details would be released. Officials used the incident as a reminder that children’s safety is a shared community responsibility, urging drivers to remain alert around school buses, obey stop requirements, slow down, watch for children in the roadway and at school bus stops, and exercise patience during school pickup and drop-off times.

