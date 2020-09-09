Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Home Technology School Bus Wi-Fi Does More Than Connecting Students to Virtual Classes
NewsTechnology

School Bus Wi-Fi Does More Than Connecting Students to Virtual Classes

By Taylor Hannon
Photo courtesy of Samsara.

With the new school year underway, districts are using technology already at their fingertips to solve today’s operational challenges amid COVID-19, with Wi-Fi at the forefront of discussions.

For instance, Birmingham City Schools, the fourth-largest school system in the state of Alabama, uses Samsara technology to track school buses, improve driver safety, and optimize the efficiency of its maintenance processes. The first day of school for the district was Tuesday with a full online learning model for students.

Normally, the district transports 20,000 students daily using 158 school buses. The district uses Samsara’s Vehicle Gateway, which includes a high-speed Wi-Fi hotspot to enable GPS tracking and driver connectivity. This technology allowed Birmingham to previously run routes more efficiently, which could also play a role when returning to in-person learning and navigating the social distancing requirements brought on by COVID-19.

Birmingham also leveraged the Wi-Fi hotspots to connect to the Samsara Driver App when doing pre- and post-trip inspections, which will lead to improved fleet maintenance as electronic driver vehicle inspection reports (DVIR) are submitted by drivers automictically to create a work order for the shop, noted Rushil Goel, vice president and general manager of fleet management at Samsara.

Related: School Bus Wi-Fi Eligible for $20M in Iowa Internet Connectivity Funds
Related: Alabama Governor Awards $10M to Fund School Bus Wi-Fi Routers
Related: North Carolina Focuses on Student Connectivity Amid Virtual Learning
Related: Free App Available to School Districts to Better Document COVID-19 Cleaning

“We’ve released some new features to help all of our customers, including school districts, on the front lines of the virus [to] remain efficient and safe,” Goel added. “For example, customers now have the ability to tag drivers that are conducting activities related to COVID-19 response, such as delivering meals. Or customize their electronic DVIRs so that pre- and post-trip inspections now incorporate specific cleaning procedures.”

Goel said the app helps bus drivers complete inspections faster and allows for customizable forms to ensure compliance with safety and sanitization practices. For example, he said a personal protective equipment check can be added as well as a check to make sure drivers are wiping down their vehicles. The app also ensures increased visibility when the safety of students or a driver has been jeopardized.

“With digital DVIRs, once a driver marks a defect, such as a cracked windshield, and submits it to Samsara, fleet managers are notified in real-time and can respond quickly,” Goel added.

He noted that during these unprecedented times connecting those in need with internet and school supplies remains a high priority. Goel said the company has been inspired by its customers who have pivoted their fleet operations to bridge the digital divide while leveraging vans and school buses to optimize the delivery of Wi-Fi hotspots and laptops to student homes.

Editor’s Note: Read more on the conversation regarding Wi-Fi and how it is helping to bridge the digital divide in the September issue of School Transportation News.

Previous article(Free Webinar) Create A Student Safety Bubble With Modern Bus Technology
Next articleNevada School District Halts School Buses Due to Confirmed COVID-19 Case

RELATED ARTICLES

Government

Pennsylvania Districts Must Provide Transportation for Nonpublic School Students Amid Pandemic

Pennsylvania school districts will be reimbursed for providing transportation to charter and other nonpublic school students, regardless of whether in-person or online teaching methods...
Read more
Government

Senate Hopes ‘Skinny’ Relief Plan Spurs Action on Broader Package

The Senate GOP introduced a new pared-down relief package on Tuesday, as lawmakers prepare to force a vote on the legislation as soon as...
Read more
Safety

Texas School Bus Driver’s Death Ruled Suicide Following Student Crossing Injury

Killeen Independent School District in Texas, located north of Austin, barely avoided a fatality on the first day of school, after a student was...
Read more
Operations

Free App Available to School Districts to Better Document COVID-19 Cleaning

Putting a line item in one’s back-to-school plan on additional cleaning necessary during COVID-19 isn’t enough. Parents say they want more transparency into school...
Read more
Technology

School Bus Wi-Fi Eligible for $20M in Iowa Internet Connectivity Funds

The Iowa Department of Education confirmed that school districts can apply for emergency relief funds to pay for school bus Wi-Fi routers, in an...
Read more
Safety

PSA Reminds Motorist About Risks of Not Stopping for School Buses

A new video produced by the Child Safety Network depicts the tragic consequences of motorists failing to heed school buses that are loading and...
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

September 2020

This month’s issue features articles on school bus technology and how it plays a role amid the new coronavirus...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Does your school district or bus company allow hand sanitizer on the bus?
137 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.