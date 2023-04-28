School Transportation News Seeks Upcoming Transportation Director of the Year

It’s that time of year again when the editors at School Transportation News consider the magazine’s next Transportation Director of the Year.

This year, however, the process started earlier than usual as the editors began developing a new criteria. Working with both the past Transportation Director of the Year awardees and the STN Advisory Board, a five-point criteria was created.

The Transportation Director of the Year is featured on the November cover of School Transportation News and is detailed in the issue. The winner also receives STN conference perks and is recognized throughout the year via various social media campaigns and articles.

Also new this year, STN will seek nominations from state directors and state association leaders. An email will be sent to representatives in the coming weeks, and nominations will remain open through the end of June.

The past five winners who aided in the new criteria are:

2018 – Nicole Portee

Denver Public Schools, Colorado

*Portee now serves as the assistant superintendent of operations for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in North Carolina

2019 – Greg Jackson

Jeff Public Schools, Colorado

*Jackson now serves as the director of business development for School Bus Logistics company

2020 – Todd Watkins

Montgomery County Public Schools, Maryland

*Watkins now serves as a consultant for the industry

2021 – Kayne Smith

Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District, Texas

2022 – Jennifer Vobis

Clark County School District, Nevada

Here is the new criteria:

Leadership

Builds a strong culture and commitment to safety and trust (employee, parent, student and administration satisfaction) Collaborative Promotes personal and staff professional development Champions a positive culture among staff, peers and stakeholders (places strong emphasis on retaining & retention of employees) Promotes diversity, equity & inclusion (DEI) in department and district-wide Student-focused mentality Surrounds oneself with experts in their specific fields

Catalyst for change Adaptable Innovative Embraces new technology adoption Special projects Promotes Sustainability/environmental change

Excellent communicator Clear focus on district goals Helps people, advocates for transportation Motivated Responsive Solutions-oriented

Experience Grace under fire Politically savvy, professional Firm grasp on logistics/routing, general & special needs transportation, maintenance & procurement concepts



Industry Passion