Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Home Safety Utah Bill to Amend School Bus Inspection Procedures Fails to Advance
NewsSafety

Utah Bill to Amend School Bus Inspection Procedures Fails to Advance

By Taylor Hannon
Stock Photo

Legislation seeking harsher penalties for leaving students unattended on school buses at the conclusion of runs will have to wait.

Despite state lawmakers passing House Bill 369 earlier this month, it failed to advance past a legislative review by general counsel. It had aimed to better outline school bus inspection procedures. The bill would have required certain local education agency governing boards to establish written policies regarding school bus inspections that mandate a school bus driver inspects the entire interior of a school bus at the end of every route.

The bill added that disciplinary actions are required for drivers who fail to perform an inspection.

House Bill 369 was introduced following a Salt Lake City preschool child being left on a school bus for over two his driver upon returning to the vehicle. A local news article reported that the school did not inform Hulbert’s parents of the incident.

As previously reported by School Transportation News, the Weber School District stated that the camera on Miles’ school bus were “not operational and hadn’t been recording footage for a period of about two years.” Given the lack of video footage, it is not known if the driver had followed the COVID-19 protocol of disinfecting every seat after each route.

Related: Who’s On the Bus?
Related: Roundup: Students in Kentucky, Texas Left Unattended on School Buses
Related: Arkansas Preschooler Left Alone on School Bus
Related: Georgia Kindergarten Student Forgotten on School Bus

 

Previous articleNevada Governor Increases School Bus Capacities to Two-Thirds
Next articleZonar and Bytecurve to Advance Innovation, Safety and Efficiency Solutions in School Transportation Market

RELATED ARTICLES

Operations

Nevada Governor Increases School Bus Capacities to Two-Thirds

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak updated previous guidance released last summer to allow more students within school buildings and buses, as well as reducing the...
Read more
Government

School Districts Challenged to Offer COVID-19 Vaccines to All Staff

President Joe Biden wants COVID-19 vaccines available to all teachers, school staff and childcare workers nationwide by the end of this month. Dr. Aaliyah...
Read more
Operations

Texas School District Gears Up for Literacy Bus Rollout This Summer

An innovative idea to improve reading and writing achievements for students of all economic backgrounds is set to bring a local Texas community together...
Read more
Government

National Congress on School Transportation Delayed Until 2025

The steering committee for the National Congress on School Transportation (NCST) announced that the 17th deliberations on industry specifications and procedures will be postponed...
Read more
Safety

Missouri Legislation Would Establish School Bus Safety Task Force

Sen. Greg Razer introduced a bill this month to establish the “Joint Task Force on School Bus Safety” that would convene three times annually...
Read more
Drivers

Arkansas School District Reaps Benefits of Employing Younger School Bus Drivers

Hiring college students to drive school buses is nothing new in the industry, but school district officials northeast of Little Rock, Arkansas, have discovered...
Read more

Digital Editions

March 2021

This issue of School Transportation News contains articles on air-ventilation systems and frequent cleaning amid COVID-19, Type-A school buses,...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2021

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Are you concerned about the long-term effects frequent cleaning has on your school bus seats and other equipment?
103 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.