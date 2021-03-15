Utah Bill to Amend School Bus Inspection Procedures Fails to Advance

Legislation seeking harsher penalties for leaving students unattended on school buses at the conclusion of runs will have to wait.

Despite state lawmakers passing House Bill 369 earlier this month, it failed to advance past a legislative review by general counsel. It had aimed to better outline school bus inspection procedures. The bill would have required certain local education agency governing boards to establish written policies regarding school bus inspections that mandate a school bus driver inspects the entire interior of a school bus at the end of every route.

The bill added that disciplinary actions are required for drivers who fail to perform an inspection.

House Bill 369 was introduced following a Salt Lake City preschool child being left on a school bus for over two his driver upon returning to the vehicle. A local news article reported that the school did not inform Hulbert’s parents of the incident.

As previously reported by School Transportation News, the Weber School District stated that the camera on Miles’ school bus were “not operational and hadn’t been recording footage for a period of about two years.” Given the lack of video footage, it is not known if the driver had followed the COVID-19 protocol of disinfecting every seat after each route.

