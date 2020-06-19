Colorado School District Likely to Cut Transportation Services by 90 Percent 

Poudre School District announced that current social distancing guidelines would restrict transportation to only 10 percent of the 14,000 students who normally ride the school bus, the Coloradoan reported.

The Colorado Department of Education transportation guidelines on maintaining social distancing means the reduction of a 77-passenger school bus to no more than 10 students, and only five students would fit on a special education 47-passenger bus.

The district located in the northern part of the state said it is still committed to transporting students that it is legally required to, including students who are served under the federal McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act and students with disabilities with Individualized Education Programs that call for the related service of transportation under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. However, all other students will have to apply for transportation service.

Families will be notified after Aug. 1 if they qualify, based on need. School-of-choice students will reportedly not be bused during the 2020-2021 school year, regardless of which school they attend.